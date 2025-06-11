Palo Alto Gets a Slice of the Pizza Guys Experience

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // PALO ALTO, CA – Pizza Guys is excited to announce its newest location opening in Palo Alto. The location opened on June 5th in Palo Alto, CA 94306.

The new Pizza Guys in Palo Alto is locally owned by Duc and Hien Hoang with Vinh Nguyen, a family team looking to bring delicious pizzas and exceptional service to their community. Having worked at Pizza Guys through high school and college, Duc always dreamed of owning his own location and structuring it around the brand’s strong, family-oriented culture. After graduating in 2024 with a degree in Biomedical Engineering, he introduced the brand to his uncles, Vinh and Hien, and is now making his dream a reality.

“Opening a Pizza Guys has been a long time in the making,” said Duc. “Ever since my first job with the brand, I knew I wanted to open my own location one day. The opportunity is finally here, and I’m proud to finally share the pizza, family, and the brand I love with the Palo Alto community.”

With connections to local businesses and hospitals in Palo Alto, the trio looks forward to providing high-quality, fresh, and delicious meals to the members of the community.

“Duc’s time with us has been nothing short of impressive.” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “We’re proud to have him continue his journey as a part of the Pizza Guys family, now as an owner. We are confident the Palo Alto community will be in great hands with him, Vinh, and Hien. Our brand is built on quality, community, and strong partnerships, and they truly represent all three.”

Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction for 39 years. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget.

