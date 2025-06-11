Pizza Inn Ate and Left No Crumbs - $8 Buffet Deal is Serving All Summer

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Pizza Inn just dropped the summer buffet deal to end all buffet deals. Now through July 27, weekdays are for feasting with the “I $8 at Pizza Inn” promotion — an all-you-can-eat buffet stacked with hot-from-the-oven pizzas, pastas, a fresh salad bar, and a lineup of irresistibly sweet Pizzerts® — all for just $8, Monday through Friday, at participating locations.

Inspired by the viral internet meme “ate and left no crumbs,” the “I $8 at Pizza Inn” deal has exploded into a full-on movement, drawing in crowds and grabbing the attention of guests across the nation who are hungry for a killer pizza deal.

Pizza Inn’s buffet is loaded with a variety of options, known to please any guest who walks through the doors. Classic pepperoni. House-made dough. House-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella. Craving something lighter? Stack a salad masterpiece and drown it in house-made ranch, but save room for dessert — the signature Pizzerts® are a fan-favorite that can’t be denied.

“We didn’t just launch a deal, we dropped the biggest ‘left no crumbs’ victory in the history of value offers,” said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “The internet gave us the language, and our guests are living it out loud. The results are unreal — we’re seeing lines out the door and sales that blow past anything we’ve seen in this category. It's not just about a great price, it’s about delivering amazing value and variety that hits every craving, all on a buffet that delivers like nobody else. ”

For those looking for lighter bites in the heavy summer heat, the $8 all-you-can-eat buffet serves more than the brand’s signature slices. Pizza Inn’s salad bar — the best in town — features a wide variety of crisp, fresh vegetables, classic toppings, and its fan-favorite house-made ranch dressing, which also makes a legendary condiment for pizza dunking. The salad bar offers a fresh, flavorful option that brings variety to the plate, included in the $8 deal at participating locations all summer.

The 'I $8 Pizza Inn' deal didn’t just serve, it devoured expectations with crave-worthy food, nostalgic vibes, and that unmistakable neighborhood spirit that hits every time.

Every Pizza Inn restaurant is locally operated and independently owned, so offerings and hours may vary. This promotion is available at participating locations only — check with your local buffet for details.

SOURCE Pizza Inn

###

