Smokey Mo's BBQ Celebrates 25th Anniversary

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // CEDAR PARK, Texas – Smokey Mo’s BBQ is celebrating 25 years of bringing slow-smoked BBQ to communities across Texas.

Smokey Mo’s has been a staple in Central Texas, known for its warm hospitality, bold flavors, and neighborhood charm.

Fueling this is the brand’s latest opening in Harker Heights, TX. This new restaurant underscores the appetite for Smokey Mo’s slow-smoked meats, hearty sides, and family-style atmosphere.

“Smokey Mo’s has a strong foundation and a loyal following that is not easy to come by,” said Todd Caven, Brand Investor through Switchback Capital, the investment group backing Smokey Mo’s expansion efforts. “What impressed us is the team’s focus on steady growth and staying true to what makes the brand special. There’s real momentum here, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

SOURCE Smokey Mo's BBQ

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.