Wing It On! Makes its Nebraska Debut with a Local Franchise Champion

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. – Wing It On! has officially signed a new franchise agreement to bring its Buffalo wings to Omaha, stepping into the ring in Nebraska for the first time.

Leading the charge is Bill Anderson, a seasoned local entrepreneur and experienced multi-unit franchise partner, deeply rooted in the community. With a 30-plus year career that spans the auto and service industries, Anderson is now channeling his business acumen into something personal – building a generational legacy for his family in a city that has been home for decades.

“You can always make more money, but you only have one reputation. That’s stuck with me for the past 20 years,” said Anderson. “I’ve built my life and career on trust, family and hard work and that’s what drew me to Wing It On! It felt honest. It felt like home.”

The move comes at a time when Nebraska’s appetite for wings is soaring. According to recent data from Google Trends, Omaha consistently ranks in the top 25 cities nationally for interest in chicken wings.

“We're proud to welcome a partner with the heart of a champion like Bill to the Wing It On! family. His story is one of grit and spirit, and he brings a values-driven approach that aligns with everything we stand for,” said Matt Ensero, Co-Founder of Wing It On! “Omaha deserves a true wing spot, and Bill is the right person to bring that to life. We know he’s going to make a meaningful impact in the community with his family.”

Wing It On! is known for its wing sauces, efficient operations and loyal fanbase of wingnuts.

SOURCE Wing It On!

