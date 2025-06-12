Beans & Brews Coffee House Franchise is Expanding Its Footprint in Central Idaho

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is growing its presence in Central Idaho.

Rhy Lund, a Utah resident and developer with strong ties to the Central Idaho region is leading the expansion. He’s developing the locations alongside his father and uncle as part of a family-run franchise group with a shared vision of creating community.

“We’ve always loved the Beans & Brews brand—from the coffee to the culture—and we’re excited to bring that experience to Central Idaho,” said Lund. “This region sees a mix of locals and heavy tourist traffic, and we think it’s the perfect fit for the warm, community vibe Beans & Brews is known for.”

The Bellevue store will feature the brand’s traditional coffeehouse design with cozy indoor seating, serving the brand’s coffee, new cold brew line-up and the delicious breakfast and lunch menu that Beans & Brews fans love.

