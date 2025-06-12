Build-A-Bear Celebrates International Day of Play by Playing It Forward

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Build-A-Bear announces its "Play It Forward" initiative, a national giveback effort taking place today in recognition of the International Day of Play. For every make-your-own plush sold, one furry friend will be donated to a child in need, up to 10,000 bears. Donations made through the Build-A-Bear Foundation will focus on kids and classrooms in Title I schools, helping spread the joy of play on this meaningful day.

International Day of Play, backed by The Toy Association and other global organizations including Build-A-Bear, is recognized around the world as a day that champions every child's right to play, which supports overall learning, life skills, and psychosocial well-being. This annual, unifying moment includes events at the global, national and local levels. "Play It Forward" is part of Build-A-Bear's broader mission to add a little more heart to life including sharing comfort, connection and play with children, especially those who need it most.

"As a brand rooted in play and a proud member of The Toy Association, we believe in both the purpose and the power of this day," said Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop and Chair of the Toy Association Board of Directors. "'Play It Forward' is our way of turning awareness into action, giving guests a simple, yet fun way to make a heartfelt impact on the life of a child."

In addition to the "Play It Forward" initiative, Build-A-Bear Foundation is also partnering with First Book, a nonprofit that provides books and educational resources to children in need, committing more than $80,000 in funding to help educators access books focused on health and wellness, paired with playful activity ideas. As part of this effort, teachers who use the funding will also be randomly selected to receive a surprise plush animal "reading buddies" for their classrooms, reinforcing the connection between play and learning. This opportunity is available first-come, first-served while funding lasts or until July 31, 2025.

Local Build-A-Bear Workshops will also feature special offers, Bearemy costumed character appearances, Build-A-Bear Mini Beans Toss games, and free activity sheets to inspire more ways to play.

