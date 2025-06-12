Cheba Hut to Blaze Into Mansfield, Texas With New Shop

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // MANSFIELD, Texas — Cheba Hut is rolling up a joint in the DFW area.

The shop is just down the road from Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. It’s also a short trip to the iconic Best Maid Pickles’ cucumber operation facility — Mansfield’s briny claim to fame that inspired the shop’s newest custom mural.

Created by Cheba Hut’s most tenured muralist, Joshua Finley, the shop’s new artwork channels the exaggerated style of legendary cartoonist R. Crumb while highlighting the community’s tangy legacy of all things pickles.

“Although Crumb’s not from here, his vibe fits ours,” said franchisee Eddie White. “It gave us the freedom to go all-in on Mansfield’s pickle pride.”

White, a longtime North Texas resident, is no stranger to the Chebasphere. He also owns Cheba Hut’s Downtown Arlington location, which opened in late 2024.

His journey into the sandwich space started at Bank of America, where he worked for 20 years before launching into foodservice as the first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee. What began as a side hustle has now turned into a full-blown career after his first Cheba Hut became a hit in Arlington.

“I chose Cheba Hut because it’s the best sandwich in the game,” White said. “People want something familiar, but new and adventurous at the same time. Cheba Hut is one of the only places on the planet that can boast that description. What other restaurant gives you the chance to check out a finely painted mural over a cup of ice-cold Kool-Aid?”

The shop will sling Cheba Hut’s famous toasted subs, gooey Krispy treats, loaded and savory munchies and drinks from a curated bar stocked with local brews and signature cocktails. Expect killer playlists, trippy art and a crew ready to serve up good vibes.

Mark your calendar, grab your buds (pun intended) and get ready to celebrate Mansfield’s newest sub shop and its excellent crew.

SOURCE Cheba Hut

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.