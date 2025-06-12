PocketRN and SYNERGY HomeCare Announce a Partnership to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model Developed by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEMPE, Ariz. - Today, PocketRN and SYNERGY HomeCare announced they will form a partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their family caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, PocketRN will build Dementia Care Programs (DCPs), working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their family caregivers. This partnership allows for integration of medical and non-medical care in the home.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, many people with dementia do not consistently receive high-quality, coordinated care, despite its prevalence. As a result, they experience poor outcomes, including high rates of hospitalization, emergency department visits, and post-acute care utilization. They also experience high rates of depression, behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and poor management of other co-occurring conditions.

The GUIDE Model, which launched July 2024, is testing a new payment approach for key supportive services for people living with dementia, including comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support family caregivers. People living with dementia and their family caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

SYNERGY HomeCare’s partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. The company’s locations provide in-home memory care support for people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as respite care for their family caregivers. Because of their frontline proximity to their clients, SYNERGY HomeCare caregivers are a critical cog in the continuum of care for individuals living with dementia.

PocketRN’s partnership with SYNERGY HomeCare will help people living with dementia and their family caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling family caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Under this partnership, PocketRN will refer families in need of respite care to local SYNERGY HomeCare agencies. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care. Similarly, SYNERGY HomeCare can refer their clients to PocketRN in the event they would benefit from 24/7 access to virtual clinical support.

“This is an exciting collaboration,” said Rich Paul, Chief Operating Officer for SYNERGY HomeCare. “We have an opportunity to positively impact a large number of people affected by dementia. SYNERGY HomeCare has a history of aligning with a wide array of national partners, health plans, and third-party payers to create a highly diversified referral base and extend services to a greater pool of clients.”

“We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with SYNERGY HomeCare to bring our Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia. Nurses are a critical part of the care continuum across all health fields and even more so as they provide a cohesive ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey.”

