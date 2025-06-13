Caring Senior Service opens new Sugar Land, Texas location

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Caring Senior Service announced today that it has opened a new office in Sugar Land, TX.

Owner Preeti Jha said her decision to become a Caring Senior Service franchise owner was based on her desire to give back to the community and because of personal events that shaped her outlook on aging care.

“I had lifelong entrepreneurial aspirations and a deeply personal desire to give back to the community,” she said. “When both my mother and mother-in-law became ill, I witnessed the challenges that families face when they can’t personally provide care for their aging loved ones. Our mothers lived in India and couldn’t come here to live with us. Not being able to provide that physical support made a lasting impression on me. I want to be there to help other sons and daughters ensure their parents receive compassionate and dignified care. Caring Senior Service allows me to do both.”

Jha said joining the Caring Senior Service team allows her to combine these passions while also addressing the need for more senior care in the Sugar Land area.

“By delivering quality care, we not only improve the lives of seniors but also offer invaluable support to their families,” she said. “In essence, it's about honoring the memory of my own mother by being present for others.”

Jha started her career as a software engineer but grew into leadership roles as a program manager, a project manager and a product line manager. She received a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Berhampur University in India and, just this spring, received her master of business administration (MBA) from Rice Business in Houston.

Caring Senior Service of Sugar Land offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance in the Sugar Land area. Clients also receive a 43-point home safety assessment and a tablet with the home care company’s Family Portal application pre-loaded so the client, caregiver and client family can improve communication.

