Juice It Up! To Enter Nevada With Douglas County Development Deal

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Juice It Up! is entering Nevada through a newly signed development agreement. The deal was inked by local franchisee and Marine Corps officer Sukhbir Toor, who will open the brand’s first Silver State location in Gardnerville by late summer.

“Entering Northern Nevada is momentous for Juice It Up!, since it underscores our appeal in untapped, high-potential markets and reinforces our commitment to strategic expansion,” said Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up!. “With a variety of active communities, numerous flourishing suburban hubs and increasing interest in wellness-focused dining, Northern Nevada is home to a significant concentration of future Juice It Up! guests, and Sukhbir is an ideal brand partner thanks to his invaluable local knowledge and shared passion for our mission.”

Juice It Up!’s position in the smoothie, bowl and juice segment is fueled by product innovation and a menu built around better-for-you offerings.

“As longtime fans of Juice It Up!, we saw an exciting opportunity to introduce a brand we genuinely admire to our community, and we’re deeply committed and look forward to making a positive local impact and building strong area connections with our new store,” said Toor.

Juice It Up! caters to consumers with smoothies, raw juices, and nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls, crafted to support active, on-the-go lifestyles.

