Local Family Opens Caring Transitions in West Austin and Georgetown

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas - Caring Transitions latest location in West Austin and Georgetown. Caring Transitions of West Austin & Georgetown will serve the northern and western Austin and surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Sean and Veronique Phelan, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

“When my father-in-law had a major stroke, we had no idea Caring Transitions existed. We had to find a place, move him in, and handle everything on our own,” said Sean Phelan. “So when we began looking for a business to start, Caring Transitions resonated with our experience. The ability to help families through such emotional and overwhelming transitions really spoke to us. We want to be a trusted provider of these services to aging loved ones.”

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. As a Certified Senior Transition Specialists, the Phelan’s and their team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so excited to welcome Sean and Veronique into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Their personal experience and passion for helping families during difficult life transitions truly align with our mission. We’re confident they will be a trusted resource in their community and a strong representation of what Caring Transitions stands for.”

SOURCE Caring Transitions

