Tapster's Recent Opening in Lexington

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – Tapster recent opening in Lexington, Kentucky, and signed franchise agreements for markets including Denver, Colorado and Long Island, New York.

The bar franchise’s newest tasting room opened in early May in the heart of downtown Lexington, across from Rupp Arena. Co-owned by Lexington locals Dr. David and Amanda Swedler, the location has already become a high-traffic destination for both residents and tourists seeking a hands-on, high-energy tasting experience unlike anything else in the region.

“From day one, we’ve had a steady stream of locals and visitors who are genuinely curious, and then hooked once they see what Tapster offers,” said David Swedler. “People love the freedom to sample as much or as little as they want, especially the hand-crafted cocktails. Our self-pour lineup goes far beyond beer, with everything from bourbon and wine to seltzers, ciders, cocktails and even mocktails. Guests are always surprised—in the best way—by just how much variety is on tap.”

The Swedlers’ story reflects the kind of local ownership Tapster was built for: passionate, community-driven entrepreneurs who are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve.

In Colorado, husband-and-wife team Zac and Meghan Crow signed their franchise agreement in late December and are scouting for the perfect location to introduce Tapster to the Rockies. Zac brings a strong accounting background to the table, positioning the team to operate with both precision and heart. Meanwhile, on the East Coast, Tapster’s Long Island franchise will be led by mother-daughter duo Allison and Megan Dee. Allison, also a seasoned accountant, is currently exploring location options to bring Tapster’s BYO-food, tech-forward model to New York’s hospitality scene.

