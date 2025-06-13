TruBlue Home Service Ally Opens in Kingwood, Texas, Bringing Handyman, Home Maintenance and Senior-Focused Services to the Community

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // KINGWOOD, Texas – TruBlue Home Service Ally has announced the opening of a new location in Kingwood, Texas.

Two of those entrepreneurs are Alexa Martinez and Rogelio Godoy—the franchise owners and local residents behind this new TruBlue location in Kingwood—who bring a shared passion for service and a powerful story of ambition and purpose. Originally from Mexico, the couple recently relocated to the Houston area on an E-2 Visa to pursue their version of the American Dream. They’ve successfully launched a business that blends their professional experience with a mission to make life easier—and safer—for local families and seniors.

“We wanted to offer handyman services in a different way — a way that truly helps people,” said Martinez. “Rogelio is passionate about the handyman side of the business, and I love working with people and providing great customer service.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring TruBlue to Kingwood, and we couldn’t have found a better partner to help us do it than Alexa and Rogelio,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. “As a country, we are experiencing a number of seniors who need help due to the rapid growth of the senior population. However, almost no one is offering home assessment, modifications and maintenance programs for seniors, despite staggering demand. We’re virtually alone in this segment, and we’ve seen tremendous growth as a result.”

An April 2022 report by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that 88% of adults aged 50–80 “felt it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” TruBlue offers support both inside and outside of the home to help those seniors stay in their home longer. From adding grab bars and replacing door handles, to renovating tubs for easy access, the list of possible senior home modifications for safety and ease of use is vast.

TruBlue offers a subscription based home maintenance packages. Just like it’s important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically a customer’s most valuable asset. For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living.

One of the most popular TruBlue offerings is their Home Ally Maintenance & VIP subscription services which ensures regularly scheduled visits from a handyman to handle home maintenance and to-do list items like storing patio furniture, changing batteries and lightbulbs, fixing holes in walls, or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

Now, as awareness around aging in place continues to increase and TruBlue makes waves in the industry, Fitzgerald says the team is excited to welcome new franchise owners like Martinez and Godoy into their system.

