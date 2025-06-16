Little Caesars® Teams Up With Marvel Studios' "the Fantastic Four: First Steps"

DETROIT, June 16, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Little Caesars is bringing fantastic variety to the table this summer with the launch of the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza, a heroic new creation inspired by Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", in theaters July 25.

Inspired by Marvel's iconic first family, the Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza delivers four bold flavor combinations in one large pie—perfect for families, friend groups, and anyone looking to enjoy a little bit of everything. Starting as early as June 16, guests can enjoy two slices each of:



Classic Cheese

Pepperoni

Italian Sausage & Bacon

Pepperoni & Jalapeño

All for just $7.99.

In addition to the limited-time Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza, Marvel joined forces with Little Caesars to design its first-ever exclusive pizza boxes for the campaign. When all four collectible boxes are put together, they reveal a hidden image connecting all four characters.

"This is a big moment for our brand," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We're thrilled to work with Marvel Studios to bring the excitement of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' into our stores and into homes across the country. It's a delicious, craveable, and family-friendly way to celebrate the heroes that bring us together."

As part of this campaign, Little Caesars is also launching an exclusive deal with Fandango. Guests who purchase $20 or more between June 16 and August 10 will receive a code on their Little Caesars receipt for $4 off a movie ticket to see "Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in theaters. **

Additionally, Little Caesars will debut a new commercial honoring the team's first public outing, featuring Giganto, the iconic monster fans may recall from the cover of Fantastic Four (1961) issue #1. The spot was written and produced by Marvel Studios' Marketing Partnerships team and directed by Kasra Farahani, Production Designer on "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

"We had a blast joining forces with Little Caesars to serve up exciting and flavorful ways to celebrate Fantastic Four: First Steps," said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "From the limited time offer "Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza" to the custom commercial written and produced by our internal team, this collaboration really brings the action-packed fun of Marvel's "First Family" to the table".

The film, set in a 1960s-inspired New York, features an all-star cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's First Family. In "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", the team faces their most cosmic challenge yet when Galactus and the Silver Surfer threaten Earth's very existence. In a fun nod to the collaboration, fans might even catch Little Caesars featured in a couple of scenes in the film itself.

The Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza is available starting June 16 for a soft launch, with a national media push beginning June 23. Guests can customize their pizza with or without jalapeños, ensuring everyone has a fantastic slice waiting.

###

