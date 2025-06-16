Local Navy Veteran Celebrates 10 Years of Success with Metal Supermarkets Serving the Fairfield Community

June 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fairfield, New Jersey – Metal Supermarkets is celebrating 10 years of operation in Fairfield, New Jersey. Owned and led by Mark Foldy, a local resident and Navy veteran, Metal Supermarkets Fairfield has grown to be the trusted metals supplier for Fairfield area manufacturers, machinists, maintenance and repair, artists, hobbyists, tool and die shops, and more.

“We’re proud to have served Fairfield for 10 years. It’s incredible to see where we’ve come since opening in 2015,” said Mark Foldy. “Over the past decade, we’ve supported many businesses and consumers, and we appreciate every opportunity we get to help people build, make, repair, and design with metal. We’re excited to see how many ways we can help with projects.”

In 2015, Mark opened Metal Supermarkets Fairfield. He quickly found his place as the metal supplier of choice for many Fairfield businesses and was recognized as Metal Supermarkets’ Rookie of the Year in 2016. Mark built on his success by opening additional stores in Edison (2018) and Elizabeth (2022), employing 26 local staff. During the last ten years, Mark and his teams have supplied metal to Newark Harbor international shipping companies, tri-state area civic transportation projects, popular entertainment productions based in the metropolitan region, and many other businesses and consumers.

“Our team has been impressed with the drive and commitment that Mark has displayed over the past 10 years,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “He has proven to be a strong and motivated business leader eager to contribute to the continued success of the Fairfield community. We wish many more years of success for Mark and his team in Fairfield, as well as in Edison and Elizabeth.”

Each Metal Supermarkets location provides solutions to customers’ metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. Over 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal can be cut to each customer’s exact specifications.

SOURCE Metal Supermarkets

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.