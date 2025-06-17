ERA® Affiliated Brokerage Expands Presence in Central Pennsylvania

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOUNTVILLE, PA. – Mountain Realty ERA Powered based in Mountville has acquired Gettysburg-based independent firm Miller & Associates Real Estate, which will now do business as Mountain Realty ERA Powered.

Founded in 2021, Mountain Realty ERA Powered is owned by Nathan Mountain, a 25-year real estate veteran. The full-service firm caters to clients across a wide range of price points and housing needs, serving many first-time buyers, as well as families looking for more space. Miller & Associates Real Estate was established in 2006 by Marshall Miller, who will lead recruitment and growth efforts in the company’s western region.

“Joining forces with Marty and his associates allows us to expand our reach in central Pennsylvania specifically in Adams, Franklin and York counties and into Northern Maryland,” said Mountain. “We’re excited to be working with like-minded professionals who value a community-focused, collaborative environment where agents feel supported and valued and can provide the highest levels of service to their clients.”

“After nearly 20 years as a successful independent brokerage, I wanted to be able to offer my agents a steppingstone to even greater success,” said Miller. “As part of the ERA network, we now have access to cutting-edge tools, streamlined processes, and improved training programs, along with a larger network for collaboration and referrals. Nathan and I greatly respect each other and I’m certain we will take the company to a whole new level as partners.”

Mountain intends to leverage the momentum this move creates to expand the team, open new offices, and enhance service offerings. “This partnership will position the brokerage to attract top talent, broaden our market reach, and leverage advanced tools and resources to provide even greater value to agents and clients alike,” he explained.

In addition to creating an expanded service area for the newly combined Mountain Realty ERA Powered company, this acquisition can also boost productivity and provide a more streamlined work environment for the company’s existing agents. The company’s affiliated sales professionals can benefit from the ERA® brand’s tools and services, marketing programs and assets, professional development resources and referral network, as well as an enhanced referral corridor.

