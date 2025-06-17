Local Resident Brian Clark Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Hendersonville, Tennessee

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.— Local resident Brian Clark has signed on to open Hendersonville’s first Fresh Coat Painters, the residential and commercial painting franchise under the Strategic Franchising umbrella.

To create a professional painting business for everyone, Fresh Coat educates franchisees on how to find and unite all painters, hire them as employees and provide customers with the security and professionalism they deserve.

For Clark, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, it is about building a legacy for his young family and community. Clark, a lifelong Tennessean and military veteran, brings 16 years of hands-on experience in the painting industry to his new Fresh Coat Painters of Hendersonville. He began his career working part-time at Sherwin-Williams and eventually advanced to managing large residential and commercial projects across the Nashville area. Over the years, he played a key role in growing several painting companies and mentoring new talent. Wanting to channel his experience into something of his own, Clark saw an opportunity to build a business that would serve the community he grew up in with a level of professionalism and care that reflects both his military background and industry expertise.

“I realized that I had helped other people grow their businesses for years, now it was time to invest in something for my own family and future,” said Clark. “This isn’t just about painting walls. It’s about creating something lasting in the place I’ve always called home.”

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more.

"Fresh Coat is a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

“Brian is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with him,” she said. “We know they will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Hendersonville.”

