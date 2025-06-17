Local Resident Johnny Stephens Opens Fresh Coat Painters in Hermitage, Tennessee

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // HERMITAGE, Tenn.— Local resident Johnny Stephens has signed on to open Hermitage’s first Fresh Coat Painters.

To create a professional painting business for everyone, Fresh Coat educates franchisees on how to find and unite all painters, hire them as employees and provide customers with the security and professionalism they deserve.

For Stephens, this new venture represents not only a slower, more sustainable pace of life, it also has purpose, something he always strives for in his career. After more than three decades of leadership in Christian organizations, spanning roles in publishing, production, and marketing, Stephens was ready for a new challenge. Wanting to step into ownership while continuing to make a positive impact, he saw an opportunity in the painting industry. Fresh Coat offered a way to leverage his business acumen, leadership skills, and heart for service in a new format that aligned with his values and long term vision.

“I was just looking for something more,” said Stephens. “This business allows me to take everything I’ve learned over the years, from managing teams to organizing large events, and apply it in a way that still lets me serve the community. It’s not just about painting homes or offices. It’s about creating something that can give back, support others and grow with purpose.”

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more.

"Fresh Coat is a comprehensive solution for all painting needs, both interior and exterior, for residential and commercial properties. 'In a market with few painting companies, we can streamline project management and fill that gap,' said Lisa Hudson, brand president."

“Johnny is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with him,” she said. “We know they will be able to build a strong business and legacy in Hermitage.”

