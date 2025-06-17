Penn Station East Coast Subs Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Launch of Rewards Program and Loyalty App

Sandwich Franchise Kicks Off the New Program with 40 Days of Exclusive Offers

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI, OHIO — Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is celebrating 40 years of flavor by giving back to the customers who made it all possible. To mark the occasion, the brand is launching Penn Station Rewards, a new points-based loyalty program designed to enhance the customer experience while helping franchisees increase foot traffic, strengthen loyalty, and drive sales.

Loving Your Sub Has Its Rewards

To kick off the new program, Penn Station is launching 40 Days of Rewards, a limited-time celebration packed with exclusive offers, surprise perks, and double points for the first two weeks, just for Rewards members. Running now through July 25, the promotion is a thank-you to longtime fans and a warm welcome to new ones.

“We’ve been serving up fresh, flavorful food for four decades—and now we’re excited to serve up something special for our guests,” said Lance Vaught, president of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Penn Station Rewards is our way of saying thanks for 40 years of love and loyalty. It’s built to make every visit even better for our customers.”

Crave- Click-Collect

Joining Penn Station Rewards is simple. Customers can sign up online or through the Penn Station App. Once enrolled, members earn points every time they order and can redeem rewards in-store, online, or in the app. From bonus points to exclusive deals, members will enjoy ongoing benefits, including a chance to win free subs for a year.

The 40 Days of Rewards kicks off with special incentives to encourage early sign-ups, followed by rotating offers and surprises throughout the six-week celebration. To download the app and start earning rewards, visit Penn-Station.com.

As part of this transformative year, Penn Station is actively seeking qualified franchise operators to join its team. Penn Station is offering an exclusive incentive for new franchise owners: six months royalty-free and 50% off the franchise fee.

For more information, interested candidates can check out Penn-Station.com/franchise.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation’s fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

919.459.8168

[email protected]

