Waters Edge Wineries® Signs Franchise Agreement To Open in Virginia

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Waters Edge Wineries® today announced it has signed a franchise agreement with Paul Williams of Fairfacts Winery Co. to open its second location in Virginia. The newest Waters Edge Winery & Bistro location will debut in Midlothian, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond within Chesterfield County. The winery will be owned and operated by Williams, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in IT and corporate management. He previously founded three businesses in the technology industry. Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Midlothian is set to open fall of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Virginia with the opening of Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Midlothian,” said Ken Lineberger, president and CEO of Waters Edge Wineries. “With Paul’s expertise and passion, we’re confident this location will thrive. Virginia’s rich wine culture and the community’s enthusiasm for locally crafted experiences make it an ideal place for us. We look forward to sharing our love for winemaking and creating a welcoming space where guests can come together to enjoy exceptional wine, food, and service.”

Originally from Manchester, United Kingdom, Williams built his career in the technology services industry, where he developed a knack for strategic thinking and operational excellence. With a strong foundation in finance, project management and information technology, Williams has led numerous successful initiatives that drove growth and efficiency in complex business environments. His diverse background, coupled with a passion for wine and hospitality, will be instrumental in creating a customer-focused winery that delivers a memorable experience for every guest. In his free time, Williams enjoys woodworking and has a passion for restoring classic cars. In addition to launching Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Midlothian, he is currently restoring a 1972 MGB, a vintage British sports car.

“I grew up making wine at home in England, I’m excited to bring this lifelong passion to life by crafting wines from top wine regions around the world while creating a place where the community can connect and enjoy great wine close to home,” Williams said.

Combining the traditional winery experience with the vibrant wine bar concept, each Waters Edge Winery & Bistro location serves as a lively community hub, offering a distinctive and immersive experience for both novice and expert wine enthusiasts. All wines are crafted in-house, featuring popular selections such as Merlot, Cabernet and Chardonnay, alongside lesser-known varieties like Barolo, Gewürztraminers, Pinotage, Petit Verdot, Port and more. Guests can indulge in bistro-style artisanal offerings, including appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and desserts, while also enjoying custom bottle labeling for personalized gifts, private tasting areas for groups, an exclusive wine club and more. This inviting atmosphere allows wine lovers to engage with what was once an exclusive lifestyle, making it more accessible and enjoyable.

SOURCE Waters Edge Wineries®

