A Place At Home Adds Four New Locations, Enters New State in June

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. – A Place At Home is thrilled to announce the addition of four new franchise locations opening in June. The senior-focused care brand will now provide services in Weston, Florida; Reston, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Yorba Linda, California.

“It’s exciting to see our mission reach more communities” said Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-founder of A Place At Home. “As the need for senior in-home care services grows, expanding into new cities ensures more families have access to guidance and support.”

A recent study by Columbia University reveals that nearly half of the U.S. is on the brink of a caregiving emergency. The report designates Florida’s situation as “critical,” requiring immediate action, while California, North Carolina, and Virginia are also classified as high-risk. These new A Place At Home franchise owners are stepping in to meet this growing demand, offering a full continuum of senior-focused care services. These services include in-home care, care coordination, senior living alternatives, and staffing solutions for local facilities. These services empower seniors to age safely at home while reducing the emotional and logistical burdens placed on family caregivers.

Meet the New Owners:

Danielle & Sam Smith, A Place At Home – Weston, FL: This husband-and-wife team brings personal experience and a mission to serving seniors in Southeast Florida. After Danielle’s stepfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, they faced the overwhelming task of navigating the care system alone. That experience inspired their commitment to becoming a resource for families in Southeast Florida.

Rob & Kristina Rafalski, A Place At Home – Reston, VA: Rob’s passion for caregiving stems from his experience supporting a brother with special needs. His wife and co-owner, Kristina, serves as Nursing Director and is a licensed nurse practitioner with more than 13 years of experience in neurosurgical ICU and home health. Together, they aim to honor the dignity of aging in place through culturally sensitive care.

Vasily Mozgovoy & Diana Urlichich, A Place At Home – North Raleigh, NC: Together, Vasily and his daughter Diana are combining their experiences in strategic leadership with clinical compassion to bring senior care to North Carolina’s capital region. Diana, BSN, RN, is a Duke-trained nurse with hands-on clinical experience focused on geriatric care.

Luis Morones & Rita Lopez, A Place At Home – Yorba Linda, CA: Inspired by their experience caring for Rita’s 96-year-old grandmother with Alzheimer’s, this husband-and-wife team is focused on helping Orange County seniors remain active and independent as they age.

“We’re proud to welcome these passionate new owners into the A Place At Home franchise family,” said Jerod Evanich, President and Co-founder of A Place At Home. “Each of the franchisee teams brings a powerful, personal motivation to their work, something we believe is essential in delivering truly compassionate care.”

