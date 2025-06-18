DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Orland Park, IL Wins ‘Franchise of the Year’ Award

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen remodeling franchise has awarded its 2025 Franchise of the Year top honor to DreamMaker of Orland Park, owned and managed by Glen Borkowski.

The awards carry national recognition and were presented at DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen’s national Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno, Nevada.

“To be a part of such an amazing organization of true professionals and to be recognized among them for excellence is truly humbling and rewarding,” said Glen Borkowski, President of DreamMaker of Orland Park.

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

