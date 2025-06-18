Ideal Siding Debuts in Illinois with Expansion into Chicago Market

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Ideal Siding has expanded into Illinois with its first franchise location in the Chicago market.

Leading the new Chicago location is local entrepreneur and franchise consultant, Tim Michaels, who will serve communities across Chicago’s North and Northwest suburbs. A former Fortune 500 strategy executive and MBA graduate from the University of Michigan with over a decade of experience in franchising, Michaels brings deep industry insight and a strategic mindset to the Ideal Siding system.

Michaels wasted no time getting his business up and running in Chicago. Within days of completing his franchise training, he began meeting with prospective clients, coordinating operations, and launching his first projects. His immediate focus is on building strong relationships with trusted contractors while delivering top-notch results to homeowners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tim to the Ideal Siding family and to officially launch in Illinois,” said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding. “His experience in franchising and strategic approach to business makes him the perfect partner to bring our brand to the Chicago market. Tim understands what makes a franchise thrive, and we’re excited to support his journey.”

With Illinois’ booming housing market and increasing demand for home renovations, the brand sees growth opportunities for Ideal Siding. As Michaels settles into his market, he remains committed to setting a high standard of service, building trusted relationships with homeowners, and ultimately expanding his reach in the Chicago community.

