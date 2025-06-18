MilkShake Factory Opens First Virginia Location in Chesapeake on June 28

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Chesapeake, VA – MilkShake Factory is opening its first-ever Virginia location in Chesapeake on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The new store will celebrate its Grand Opening with a festive lineup of giveaways, music, and sweet treats from 12 PM to 4 PM.

To mark the occasion, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups. The first 100 guests will receive a free MilkShake Factory t-shirt, and the very first person in line will take home an exclusive prize basket. A live DJ will be on site to keep the celebration going all afternoon.

The Chesapeake location is owned and operated by local franchisees Digna and Alexander Forbes, a husband-and-wife team passionate about family, service, and community. “There aren’t many places in our area that offer a great dessert experience for families,” said Digna Forbes. “We fell in love with MilkShake Factory and knew it was something we wanted to share with the Chesapeake community, especially the families who deserve a fun place to connect and celebrate everyday moments.”

Alexander Forbes added, “This neighborhood is vibrant and welcoming, and we’re excited to open our doors to neighbors, friends, and guests looking for something a little extra special.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences.

The Chesapeake store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, giving locals and visitors alike a new favorite spot to satisfy their sweet tooth.

