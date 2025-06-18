MilkShake Factory to Open First South Carolina Location in Hilton Head on June 28

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Hilton Head, SC – MilkShake Factory is bringing its signature sweet experience to South Carolina for the first time. The brand’s newest location opens in Hilton Head on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups from 12 PM to 4 PM. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and the very first customer in line will take home a special prize basket. A live DJ will keep the energy high throughout the afternoon.

The Hilton Head store is owned and operated by business partners Julie Thomas, Dana Soucy, and Brent Howard, who bring years of multi-brand franchise experience to the MilkShake Factory family. While this is their only location on the island, the group has two more stores planned for Savannah, GA.

“We were drawn to Hilton Head because it’s more than just a vacation spot, it’s a community,” said Dana Soucy. “We wanted to open a place where both locals and visitors could come together over something fun, nostalgic, and delicious. MilkShake Factory brings that experience to life.”

“There’s a real opportunity here to become part of the everyday rhythm of the island, not just for tourists, but for families and neighbors who live here year-round,” said Julie Thomas. “We’re excited to offer something that adds a little sweetness to people's day.”

Brent Howard added, “From the very beginning, we’ve been impressed by the care and craft behind MilkShake Factory, from the quality of the ingredients to the guest experience. We knew this was something special that we wanted to bring to Hilton Head.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences.

The Hilton Head store will be open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM, giving locals and visitors alike a new favorite spot to satisfy their sweet tooth.

SOURCE MilkShake Factory®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.