Oui, Oui! La Madeleine Launches ‘summer of Salade Samplers’

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — French-inspired bakery and café la Madeleine celebrates the “Summer of Salade Samplers,” with the launch of fresh, seasonal offerings that include three new salades for mixing and matching, plus four Refresher beverages and a delectable Brioche BLT, all perfect for warm-weather dining.

With the new summer lineup, la Madeleine’s famous Salade Sampler offers 560 ways to create a customized meal featuring a trio of its most popular menu items like tomato basil soupe or chicken Caesar salade, plus three new seasonal options:

Summer Chicken Salade — tender, seasoned chicken tossed with grapes, celery and almonds in a tangy, creamy dressing

Watermelon Cucumber Salade — watermelon, cucumber, feta and mint tossed in lime juice and olive oil

Corn Salade — corn, cucumber, grape tomatoes and feta tossed with parsley and basil in French dressing

For a handheld option, guests can opt for the quintessential summer sandwich with a French twist — the Brioche BLT: thick-cut bacon, candied and peppered in-house, with fresh tomatoes, mixed greens and French aioli on toasted brioche bread.

Rounding out the summer menu and making their debut at la Madeleine are four cooling Refreshers, starting at $3.99 and available in 12-, 20- and 32-ounce sizes:

Strawberry Hibiscus — a fusion of strawberry and hibiscus shaken with house-made lemonade and iced tea

Mango Dragon Fruit — a fizzy, tropical beverage made with bold dragon fruit and mango combined with house-made lemonade

Cucumber Melon — a cooling combination of melon and cucumber shaken with house-made lemonade and iced tea

Pineapple Strawberry — a refreshingly bubbly beverage made with a blend of juicy strawberries and pineapple

In celebration of the first week of summer, from June 20-26, la Madeleine Bonjour Rewards members will receive a free Refresher flavor of their choice with any purchase.

"Our seasonal menu offerings, currently featuring vibrant flavors fitting for summer, are a big part of our brand refresh journey, which started this spring with our new all-day brunch. We're continuing that momentum with even more menu innovation and variety that our guests love with our Summer of Salade Samplers," said la Madeleine President John Dillon. "What drives us is delivering genuine value through great prices, generous portions and plenty of choices that allow our guests to customize their perfect meal any time of day.”

The brand most recently demonstrated its commitment to delivering value with the launch of its “le Pick 3” deal, which offers customers the choice of a half sandwich, side and beverage starting at just $8.99.

The new summer menu is available now at all la Madeleine locations.

SOURCE la Madeleine

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.