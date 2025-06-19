76 FENCE Celebrates Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Jacksonville, NC, Marking Major Coastal Carolina Expansion

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Jacksonville, NC — 76 FENCE celebrated the official launch of its newest locations with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Monday, June 16 at the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.

The new Coastal Carolina territories—76 FENCE Coastal Carolina and 76 FENCE East Wilmington—are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Philip (PJ) and Candace Hixon, who bring a passion for community service and a strong background in business and operations to the fencing industry.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce, brought together local leaders, chamber representatives, and community members to celebrate the Hixons’ entry into the franchise and their commitment to serving residential and commercial customers across the region.

“Opening these two locations has been a dream come true for us. We love this community and are proud to now serve it in a new way—with quality fencing solutions people can count on,” said Philip (PJ) Hixon, Franchise Co-Owner, 76 FENCE Coastal Carolina and East Wilmington. “Our goal is to build something lasting here, not just in the fences we install, but in the relationships we form.”

“This journey has been incredibly meaningful for us,” said Candace Hixon, Franchise Co-Owner, 76 FENCE Coastal Carolina and East Wilmington. “We knew we wanted to create a business rooted in integrity, trust, and a true connection to the community. 76 FENCE gave us the tools and support to make that vision a reality, and we’re so excited for what’s ahead.”

With deep ties to the area and a shared goal of building a trusted, service-first fencing business, the Hixons aim to bring not just top-tier fencing solutions but also a relationship-based approach that fosters trust with their customers and local partners.

Following the ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed a community celebration with light refreshments and networking with local business leaders.

“Watching local owners like Philip and Candace bring the 76 FENCE brand to life in their community is what this franchise is all about,” said Drew Myers, Regional Developer, 76 FENCE North Carolina. “They’re the perfect example of how strong leadership and local commitment can drive both business success and community impact. North Carolina is just getting started, and we’re proud to grow alongside them.”

