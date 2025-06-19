Layne’s Chicken Fingers Announces New Parma Location Opening on Monday, June 23

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // PARMA, OH — Layne’s Chicken Fingers is coming to Parma. The new location opens Monday, June 23, with a grand opening celebration set for Saturday, June 28, from noon to 2 p.m. ET. The first 100 customers on Saturday will receive free Layne’s chicken for one year. The restaurant will give Parma residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

“3E Franchise has selected a great site for this new restaurant,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. “Layne’s is a great fit for the Parma community, and we look forward to bringing our iconic crispy fingers and laid-back, guest-focused atmosphere to Ohio.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

SOURCE Layne’s Chicken Fingers

###

