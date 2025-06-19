Logan’s Roadhouse Deepens Community Impact with 50,000 Meals Donated and a Service Dog Named Logan

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Logan’s Roadhouse is continuing to make a meaningful difference alongside its guests for families in need and veterans across the country through its partnerships with GiftAMeal and K9s For Warriors.

“We’ve always said Logan’s is more than a place to enjoy a great meal — it’s where good food and good people come together for a greater cause,” said Kristen Hohl, Sr. Vice President of Marketing for SPB Hospitality. “Whether it’s feeding hungry families or giving back to those who’ve served, we’re honored to team up with our guests and partners to turn compassion into action.”

GiftAMeal: Turning Photos into Food

From Feb. 24 to June 1, Logan’s expanded its annual partnership with GiftAMeal, offering guests a simple way to fight hunger. By scanning a QR code and sharing a photo of their meal, guests triggered a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank.

This year, Logan’s reached a major milestone — 50,000 meals donated through the lifetime of the partnership with GiftAMeal, helping families in the very neighborhoods where its restaurants operate. Even after the campaign closed, the impact is still being felt across communities and Logan’s commitment to fighting food insecurity is far from over.

For the second year, Logan’s served as a stage sponsor for “Stars for Second Harvest,” the annual benefit concert supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Hosted by country star ERNEST at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, the acoustic show brought together a star-studded lineup, all rallying around one mission: feeding those facing hunger and advancing solutions for long-term food security.

“Logan’s 50,000-meal milestone represents thousands of moments where our guests helped us meet a real need in their communities,” said Ryan Russell, Sr. Senior Director of Communications & Marketing for SPB Hospitality. “Programs like GiftAMeal show how simple gestures, like sharing a photo, can spark real change and make a difference. It’s a reminder that our impact doesn’t stop at the table but extends to the neighborhoods we call home.”

K9s For Warriors: A Bounce-Back for a Great Cause

From now until the fall, Logan’s Roadhouse is once again partnering with K9s For Warriors, the nation’s leading provider of trained service dogs for veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma.

Guests who donate $5 will receive a Bounce Back* card, granting $10 off a $40 purchase at participating Logan’s locations, a win-win that turns generosity into gratitude.

Last year, Logan’s Roadhouse raised more than $50,000 for K9s For Warriors — enough to sponsor a future service dog, a German Shepherd mix aptly named Logan. Logan was recently matched with her Warrior, Steve, a Marine Corps veteran from Florida, and the two will officially graduate together at a ceremony this week. Following graduation, they’ll continue their bonding and training together at home, working to regain confidence and independence. Logan will then serve as Steve’s life-changing service dog, offering daily support as he navigates civilian life. The public is invited to tune in to the graduation live on YouTube on June 18th at 5:00 p.m. EST.

“It’s deeply meaningful to know our support helped guide a rescue dog through her full journey to becoming a life-saving companion,” added Russell. “Logan’s graduation and the bond she’s forming with Steve are powerful reminders of the real lives changed when communities rally behind our mission to serve veterans.”

In addition to its work with K9s For Warriors, Logan’s Roadhouse has honored veterans with free meals on patriotic holidays since 2016. The brand also offers a 10% year-round discount** for active-duty military and veterans and employs hundreds of service members across its 120 locations.

*Bounce Back cards are single-use only and activate 12 hours after issuance. Valid for food items only; excludes alcohol, taxes, merchandise and gift cards. One card per table per visit. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Redeemable at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations. Expires 11/10/2025.

**Military ID required.

SOURCE Logan’s Roadhouse

