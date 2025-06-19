Proforma Distributor Owners Welcome Four Sales Professionals

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is excited to share four Distributor Owners have expanded their teams with the recent hires of new Sales Professionals.

Proforma is committed to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional results for customers, and the addition of these newest team members will help the company continue to deliver on these goals.

Steve Flaughers, President and CEO of Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing, is one of the Distributor Owners who added a new Sales Professional to his office. “I’m thrilled to have Neil on board,” said Steve. “His early success as part of our team is a testament not only to his skills but also to the strength of our platform, culture, and commitment to equipping our Sales Professionals with everything they need to fuel growth.”

“When I was ready to make a career move, Proforma was the choice,” said Neil. "The mentorship on new product offerings, training and support, and technology and supplier integrations provide an incredibly strong foundation and set me up for success.”

Adding talented industry Sales Professionals to Proforma offices aligns with the company’s mission to empower Distributor Owners and provide customers with print, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions that achieve their goals.

