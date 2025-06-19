Sunny Street Café Appoints Champion as PR and Franchise Development Agency of Record

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Sunny Street Café has officially named Champion as its public relations and franchise development agency of record.

Champion will oversee strategic brand positioning, franchise marketing campaigns and lead generation to attract qualified franchisees.

“Sunny Street Café is transforming the breakfast and lunch space one fancy pancake at a time,” said Ladd Biro, founder and principal at Champion. “With strong unit-level economics, an incredibly loyal customer base and a leadership team that gets the power of brand culture, this is a concept poised for meaningful growth. We’re excited to help tell their story and connect with entrepreneurs who want to be part of something special.”

The breakfast and lunch franchise is especially focused on tapping into underserved breakfast markets in suburban and mid-sized cities, where demand for quality daytime dining is on the rise.

“We’re excited to partner with a team that not only understands the franchise space but also shares our passion for people and hospitality,” said Mike Stasko, president of Sunny Street Café. “Champion brings the creative energy, strategic insight and lead-gen expertise that will help fuel the next phase of our growth.”

SOURCE Sunny Street Café

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.