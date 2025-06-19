Sunny Street Café Appoints new Agency

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Sunny Street Café has officially named Champion as its public relations and franchise development agency.

Champion will oversee strategic brand positioning, franchise marketing campaigns and lead generation.

“Sunny Street Café is transforming the breakfast and lunch space one fancy pancake at a time,” said Ladd Biro, founder and principal at Champion. “We’re excited to help tell their story and connect with entrepreneurs who want to be part of something special.”

The breakfast and lunch franchise is focused on tapping into underserved breakfast markets, where demand for quality daytime dining is on the rise.

“We’re excited to partner with a team that not only understands the franchise space but also shares our passion for people and hospitality,” said Mike Stasko, president of Sunny Street Café.

