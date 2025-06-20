Big Chicken Goes BIG in Gambrills with The Brand’s First Free-Standing Location in Maryland

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // GAMBRILLS, Md. – BIG Flavor and BIG Fun is soon to be unleashed in Gambrills.

Once exclusively available courtside at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual brand founded by Shaquille O’Neal, is stepping off the court and into the hearts of more Marylanders. The brand is taking its starting lineup of bold chicken sandwiches and delicious ice cream shakes to the suburbs.

Big Chicken Gambrills marks the brand’s first standalone restaurant in Maryland.

Their chosen M.V.P is local entrepreneur Pratik Patel, a veteran of the food and beverage industry with more than 15 years of experience of operating Subway and Dunkin restaurants across Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

“We instantly connected with Big Chicken’s bold personality and mission to bring people together through great food and bold fun,” said Patel. “Gambrills is a special community, and we’re eager to introduce a concept that matches the friendly energy of our town. We can’t wait to serve up BIG Flavor and BIG Smiles to people who haven’t had the chance to try the concept previously at the CFG Bank Arena.”

Guests at Big Chicken of Gambrills can enjoy a fusion of Shaquille O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors with items like The Original Big Chicken sandwich, Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles) and The Ultimate (mac and cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli) along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.

“Shaquille built Big Chicken to bring people together through bold flavor and fun,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “Pratik knows how to lead with care, and he’s earned the trust of his community. After launching Big Chicken at CFG Bank Arena, we saw the passion for the brand in Maryland firsthand. We’re thrilled to bring Big Chicken to Gambrills.”

SOURCE Big Chicken

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.