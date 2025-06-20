Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Restaurant in Laurel, MD

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAUREL, Md. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos has announced the grand opening of its latest spot on June 20.

The newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers guests a comfortable spot to enjoy fresh, made-to-order meals with plenty of ways to customize.

“Opening Bubbakoo’s in Laurel is a proud moment for me,” said Snehil Patel, owner of the new location. “This community deserves a place where people can enjoy bold, flavorful food and feel right at home. We’ve worked hard to create an experience that reflects the energy and spirit of Laurel, and I’m excited to welcome guests through our doors and be part of the neighborhood for years to come.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers classic menu items, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Snehil brings a very strong sense of entrepreneurship to the Bubbakoo’s family,” said Paul Altero, co-founder and CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Franchisees like him are key to helping us grow with purpose—introducing our one-of-a-kind menu and vibe to new neighborhoods in meaningful ways. We’re thrilled to see Bubbakoo’s open its doors in Laurel and are confident this location will become a go-to favorite for friends and family.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots.

SOURCE Bubbakoo’s Burritos

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.