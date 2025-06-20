Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening of First Restaurant in Kansas

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick today announced the opening of its first restaurant in The Sunflower State. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, July 1, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year. *

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, July 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, July 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick tumbler.**

Thursday, July 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick picnic blanket.**

Friday, July 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cooler.***

Saturday, July 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Meal on a future visit.****

Sisters Jo Anne Williams and Cindy Sulzman are the team behind this milestone opening for the brand. In addition to their Overland Park restaurant, the pair are slated to open two more Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Johnson County in 2026.

“My sister and I have been big fans of Chicken Salad Chick for years, and we could not be more excited to introduce the brand we’re so passionate about to our friends, family and neighbors here in Overland Park,” said Sulzman, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Overland Park.

The duo first discovered Chicken Salad Chick on a trip to Destin, Fla. in 2019. Jo Anne met her now husband, Kirk, through their connection with Chicken Salad Chick.

“Chicken Salad Chick has played an important role in our lives and now we get to share this next chapter in our story with the brand with the people around us,” said Williams.

Sulzman and Williams, alongside Kirk, will be working as a team to coordinate the opening of their three stores. Sulzman will be heading up retail operations, catering, and merchandizing while Jo Anne will be leading business development and back-office operations. As an experienced franchise operator, Kirk will be leading restaurant operations and development for the trio.

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Kansas,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We are thrilled to make our debut in Overland Park. We couldn’t ask for a stronger team to lead the way than Cindy, Jo Anne, and Kirk. Their passion for brand and commitment to our guests will undoubtedly make Chicken Salad Chick a welcome and beloved addition to the local community.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Overland Park team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Overland Park, the restaurant will be raising money for The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, which supports the development of local youth, particularly those from disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Chicken Salad Chick of Overland Park will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Trio. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

***Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

****Guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase a Chick Meal. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

