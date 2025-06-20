HOTWORX® Celebrates International Day of Yoga with the Power of Infrared Yoga

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS, La. – In celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21, HOTWORX® is highlighting the transformative benefits of infrared yoga, a revolutionary approach that fuses traditional yoga with the power of heat and infrared energy for enhanced strength, flexibility, and recovery, all at the same time.

Why Infrared Yoga Works

Unlike traditional yoga, HOTWORX’s infrared yoga takes place inside a patented infrared sauna, creating a fundamentally different and more effective workout environment. While both infrared yoga and conventional hot yoga are practiced in heated rooms, the source and effects of the heat are distinct:

Heating Method: Traditional hot yoga uses forced air or radiant heat to warm the room, which heats the air and then your body from the outside in. In contrast, infrared yoga uses infrared panels that emit energy, directly penetrating and warming your body from the inside out.

Comfort and Air Quality: Infrared yoga studios maintain lower air temperatures (typically 120–130°F) compared to hot yoga rooms (often 105–110°F with high humidity), making the environment feel less stifling and easier to breathe in. The air remains drier, reducing that “oppressive” sensation common in hot yoga.

Muscle Activation and Recovery: The deep-penetrating infrared heat increases blood flow, warms muscles more quickly, and improves flexibility. This allows you to engage more muscle fibers with less strain and a lower risk of injury. Additionally, infrared heat accelerates recovery by boosting circulation and oxygen delivery to fatigued muscles, so your body begins healing even during the session.

Detoxification and Calorie Burn: Infrared heat promotes a more intense sweat at lower ambient temperatures, supporting detoxification and potentially greater calorie burn. This approach can enhance fat loss and muscle toning more efficiently than traditional hot yoga.

Mental and Physical Benefits: Infrared yoga has been shown to lower cortisol (the body’s primary stress hormone) and stimulate endorphin release, supporting both mental clarity and physical recovery.

“Infrared yoga at HOTWORX redefines what it means to practice hot yoga,” said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. “By combining isometric holds with infrared heat, our members experience muscle building, fat burning, and accelerated recovery all in one session.”

During each session, members are guided through a series of static holds, such as Warrior II, Eagle Pose, and Triangle, that challenge both large and stabilizing muscle groups. The infrared environment stimulates the release of muscle-building hormones like HGH and testosterone, while also activating Heat Shock Proteins (HSPs) that protect and accelerate muscle repair. This innovative approach builds functional strength, improves balance and posture, and supports total body control.

Experience the Infrared Yourself

To mark International Day of Yoga, HOTWORX invites anyone interested in experiencing the benefits of infrared yoga to try their first workout for free at any HOTWORX location. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or new to fitness, HOTWORX offers a welcoming environment and workouts designed to help you tone up, slim down, and grow stronger, smarter, and safer than ever before.

“We’re excited to welcome new members to experience the unique benefits of infrared yoga firsthand,” said Smith. “That’s why, at any HOTWORX location, your first infrared sauna workout is always free. It’s our way of inviting everyone to see and feel the difference for themselves.”

SOURCE HOTWORX®

###

