Spavia Day Spa Grows its Colorado Roots with New Signed Agreement in Louisville

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, Colo. – Today, Spavia announces its latest Colorado expansion into Louisville spearheaded by local husband and wife duo, Matt and Beth Kroupa. Longtime Colorado residents, the Kroupas look forward to providing Louisville and surrounding communities with convenient access to Spavia’s resort-inspired amenities and meeting the growing demand for innovative, personalized self-care while making a positive impact on their community. From facials and massages to detoxifying body wraps, waxing, and lash extensions, Spavia offers a fully customizable self-care experience with something for everyone.

The Kroupas bring a strong professional foundation to their new venture. Matt, a high school business teacher, was inspired to pursue franchise ownership after educating his students about the franchising industry and the entrepreneurial opportunities it offers. Beth has built a highly successful accounting career, currently serving as a partner at one of the Big Four accounting firms and specializing in tax services for Real Estate Investment Trusts. Together, they are excited to apply their expertise in education, business, and finance to their journey as Spavia franchisees.

Beyond their professional achievements, the Kroupas’ personal experiences have shaped their deep appreciation for wellness. In 2016, Matt was involved in a bus accident that left him with serious injuries and a long road to recovery, which included wellness practices like yoga and water-based physical therapy. These experiences reinforced their belief in the importance of accessible wellness services — making Spavia a natural fit for their franchising journey.

“We are thrilled to have the Kroupas join Spavia’s team of franchisees,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spavia. “Their passion for wellness, combined with their impressive backgrounds in business, finance, and education, makes them a perfect fit for our brand. Matt’s personal journey with wellness and his deep understanding of franchising, paired with Beth’s expertise in financial strategy, will no doubt set them up for success. We look forward to supporting the Kroupas as they bring Spavia to the Louisville community.”

For decades, Spavia has redefined the neighborhood day spa, bringing the sophistication of a luxury resort within reach. From the moment guests step inside, they’re welcomed into an atmosphere reminiscent of a 5-star hotel—where plush spa robes, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, and exotic teas set the tone for relaxation. With tranquil retreat spaces and personalized treatments, Spavia offers a true escape, available seven days a week to fit seamlessly into any schedule.

In addition to its treatments, each Spavia location includes a spa boutique, which provides a wide range of retail offerings, purchasable by guests to extend their self-care routines at home or for gifting occasions. Retail categories include premium skincare products, recovery tools, candles, jewelry, and more.

