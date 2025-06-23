Domino's® Announces $1 Million Commitment to No Kid Hungry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Domino's Pizza Inc. is announcing a three-year, $1 million commitment to No Kid Hungry to help expand summer meal access for kids across the U.S.

"Many people think of summer as a fun, carefree time, but it can be difficult for kids who are facing food insecurity, as they no longer have access to school meals," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "Domino's is excited to announce our $1 million pledge to No Kid Hungry in an effort to help eliminate childhood hunger in the U.S., so kids can focus on being kids."

In the spring of 2025, Weiner joined No Kid Hungry's CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger.

"We have a monumental opportunity to close the summer meals gap for millions of kids in America," said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "That's why we're investing the necessary funds, so local groups have the support they need, including essential resources like meal trucks, food packaging, and refrigeration to implement new and more accessible programs to feed kids this and every summer. Thanks to Domino's $1 million pledge, we are that much closer to ending summer hunger."

As the only national campaign solely dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S., No Kid Hungry is leading the effort to expand new USDA summer meals programs, including Summer EBT (also known as SUN Bucks), a grocery benefit, and SUN Meals To-Go, which provides flexibility for rural communities to offer meal pickup or delivery options. The programs stand to benefit 31 million kids nationwide. Before these programs, only 2.8 million kids were accessing summer meals, due to barriers like transportation.

The partnership with No Kid Hungry expands Domino's ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity among children in the U.S., building on the company's long-standing support of GENYOUth – a leading national nonprofit helping schoolchildren thrive – and local hunger relief organizations in more than 30 cities.

