Spherion Named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Culture100 List

June 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today that it was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s sixth annual “Culture100” list, which recognizes 100 franchise brands with the best company culture, based on survey results from franchisees.

“What truly sets Spherion’s culture apart from other companies is the camaraderie you see between the franchisees. They go to great lengths to help each other. There is also a great relationship between the franchise community and the corporate support team,” said Kathy George, president of Spherion. “And to be recognized for the third year in a row by Franchise Business Review is a powerful reflection of the shared sense of purpose that defines our franchise community. Our franchisees aren’t just business owners – they’re colleagues, mentors, and leaders who invest deeply in the well-being of their teams and work collaboratively across markets to help Spherion clients, candidates, and communities thrive.”

In addition to leading in company culture, Spherion’s franchise opportunity has also earned honors as a Top 200 Franchise and a Top Franchise for Women. The 2025 rankings for these awards are set to be released during the second half of the year.

“Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchise Business Review gathers data on how current franchise owners rate a brand’s culture and compare it to industry benchmarks. That data gives potential buyers insights into important indicators of a positive culture, such as if franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The companies on this year’s Culture100 list are rated 20%-50 % higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture. If you’re considering buying a franchise, we recommend you start your search there.”

Spherion is among more than 350 franchise brands representing more than 35,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed across 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

SOURCE Spherion

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.