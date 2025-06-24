Caring Senior Service opens first location in Missouri

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Caring Senior Service announced today that it has expanded its services into Missouri.

Caring Senior Service of Kansas City Central owner Srikrishna “Sri” Majumder said he enjoys the opportunity to improve someone’s daily quality of life.

“There is meaning in forming relationships with seniors, hearing their life stories and being a part of their journey,” he said. “I’ve long had a deep desire to help those who may be vulnerable or in need of support. Serving seniors allows my team and me to offer care, companionship and dignity to individuals in their later states of life.”

After a successful career in the information technology industry, Majumder, a long-time Kansas City resident, said he was ready to pursue a more purpose-driven career.

“There is a great demand for senior care as the Baby Boomers get older and decide in larger numbers to age in place,” he said. “In addition to helping with the aging population, I hope my Caring Senior Service location will be able to provide opportunities for meaningful employment with advancement in home and healthcare services.”

Caring Senior Service of Kansas City Central offers veterans care, light housekeeping, companion care, meal preparation, respite care and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance. Clients can also request specialty care services for seniors who need tailored services such as fall prevention or stroke, post-surgical, dementia or COPD care. The home care company also issues a tablet with its proprietary Family Portal application pre-loaded so the client, caregiver and client family can keep in constant communication.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.