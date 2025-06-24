Cheba Hut Plants Its Flag in the Cowboy State with New Cheyenne Shop

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHEYENNE, Wyo — After more than two decades of loyal support from Wyoming sub lovers, Cheba Hut "Toasted Subs" is returning the favor by bringing its signature sandwiches into fans' backyards with a new shop in Cheyenne. The Fort Collins-based brand has long been a favorite among Wyoming residents, making Cheyenne the perfect spot.

This company-owned shop represents more than just expansion—it’s a long-awaited move to serve the diehard fans who helped Cheba Hut develop its loyal cult following.

“Cheba Hut fans in Cheyenne have been clamoring for their own location for years,” said Seth Larsen, Cheba Hut’s Chief Relationship Officer. “These guys have been huge supporters of the brand, and we’re proud to put a new Hut in their backyard so they can get all the flavor without the extra driving.”

Cheba Hut’s Cheyenne shop will feature:

A massive patio perfect for warm weather hangs

Local muralist Jordan Dean’s unique Cheyenne-inspired art

A giant boot made out of Rice Krispies treats will be featured in the shop to pay homage to the unique boot art displayed around town.

Spacious, inviting bar with a commitment to community vibes

The new location reflects the brand’s deep ties to Northern Colorado. Cheba Hut’s HQ sits just 45 minutes south in Fort Collins.

"Cheyenne has always shown us love – now we finally get to return it," said CEO Marc Torres. “The city welcomed us with open arms. From permitting to planning, every step of the process was rooted in collaboration and partnership.”

Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

