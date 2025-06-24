Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long with Limited Time Menu

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — Hurricane Grill & Wings is celebrating 30 years with a new limited-time summer menu, packed with seasonal flavor, bold bites and classic combos. Now through Aug. 3, guests can join in on the anniversary festivities with sizzlin’ wing deals and menu additions, perfect for summer enthusiasts and longtime fans alike.

The beloved chain is kicking off the celebration with the debut of a Spicy Peach Wing Sauce, the ultimate sweet heat combination that can be enjoyed with the brand’s signature bone-in or boneless wings for a saucy summer pairing. For just $13.99 at participating locations, fans can also dig into the all-new Wing & Tender Combo Basket, a crave-worthy combo of signature bone-in wings tossed in their choice of sauce, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and natural-cut fries. In true Hurricane fashion, the chain isn’t putting its wings all in one basket. The celebration continues with a Wings Add-On special – add three bone-in wings to any handheld or entrée for just $3.49 at participating locations. Other fresh menu additions include Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps and the Beer Battered Fish Sandwich. To raise a glass to 30 years, the brand is celebrating with two specialty cocktails – the Peach Tea Mocktail, made with sweet tea, peach and lemon, and the Peach Tea Cocktail, which includes Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“Celebrating 30 years of Hurricane Grill & Wings is an incredible milestone for the brand, and we’re proud to mark the occasion by introducing a summer menu that reflects the quality and bold flavors that the brand is built on,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Hurricane Grill & Wings. “These limited time offerings are the perfect tribute to our fans who have been with us every step of the way and are the perfect reason to keep the festivities going all summer long.”

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.