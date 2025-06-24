MilkShake Factory Enters Georgia with Two Atlanta-Area Locations Slated to Open in 2025

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Atlanta, GA – MilkShake Factory is opening two new locations in the Atlanta metro. The first one is expected to open in summer 2025, with a second store in South Forsyth is opening later this year.

“The Atlanta area is full of energy, creativity, and a deep love of food, and that made it a natural fit for us,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “We can’t wait to bring our signature shakes and chocolate treats to Georgia and become part of the neighborhoods that make this city so special.”

Founded over 100 years ago as a small chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, MilkShake Factory is recognized as a premium dessert brand that still honors its roots. Every item on the menu is made with care from the housemade ice cream churned in-store daily to the hand-decorated chocolates crafted using family recipes passed down for generations.

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside decadent Chocolate Molten Cups, non-dairy options, and housemade barks chocolate treats. The brand’s most recent launch, the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar, taps into global dessert trends with pistachio crème and toasted kataifi layered in rich milk chocolate, and it’s already generating national buzz.

MilkShake Factory remains committed to delivering joyful, everyday indulgences and becoming a beloved neighborhood destination in every new city it enters.

SOURCE MilkShake Factory®

###

