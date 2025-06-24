Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Central New Jersey

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // BEDMINSTER, NJ – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services is building a workforce of caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Deepthi Katragunta has opened a new location to serve Central New Jersey.

With a master’s degree in electrical engineering and over 16 years of experience in high-tech industries like 5G wireless, Deepthi Katragunta is bringing a fresh perspective to the senior care space. After years in a corporate setting, she sought a more personal and meaningful way to impact her community. Inspired by her own family’s caregiving journey and motivated by the desire to model leadership and compassion for her two daughters, Deepthi is combining her analytical background with a deeply human mission.

“My father-in-law’s experience with sudden illness showed me firsthand the life-changing impact a compassionate caregiver can have,” said Katragunta. “I wanted to be part of something that not only supports seniors but empowers them. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives me the framework to build a business that gives back to the community I love.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in New Jersey with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching.

Seniors Helping Seniors® hires senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

“We prioritize the best possible care for our seniors, which means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees,” said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. “That’s exactly what we’ve found with Deepthi Katragunta as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Central New Jersey.”

