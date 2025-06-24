The Big Biscuit Expansion in Missouri with Signed Deal

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, MO. – The Big Biscuit is expanding its Missouri footprint. The brand has signed an agreement with seasoned Sonic franchisees, The Umstattd Group. Brothers Corbin and Miles Umstattd, along with their father, Kevin, will open their first restaurant in Columbia, Missouri. This location is set to open in Spring of 2026.

This will be the Umstattd family’s first Big Biscuit location. Their franchise journey began in the early 1990s when Kevin opened his first Sonic Drive-In. Today, the family operates 25 Sonic locations across three states. Looking to diversify their portfolio, the Umstattds found strong alignment between their operational culture and The Big Biscuit’s people-first, community-centric values.

The brothers will lead the launch of the Columbia restaurant, with Miles overseeing daily operations and team development, and Corbin managing marketing, HR, and community engagement.

“As a longtime restaurant operator, I have seen the direct impact that a strong people-first culture can have on guests and team members,” said Miles Umstattd. “The Big Biscuit, Columbia, will be a welcoming space where people can enjoy great food and genuine hometown hospitality during the most important meal of the day- breakfast.”

Miles began his career in the family business as a cook and worked his way up to general manager over 12 years. Corbin, a Columbia resident for over a decade, is passionate about introducing a Missouri-founded breakfast concept to the local community and will lead engagement initiatives to build strong local ties.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Umstattd family to the brand,” said Marita Swift, Vice President of Strategic Growth at The Big Biscuit. “They are what we look for in a Big Biscuit franchisee: hard-working, dedicated, and experienced operators who align with our company values and commitment to excellence.”

The Big Biscuit is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 and recently launched its largest menu refresh in over five years. New additions include Birthday Cake Pancakes, creative twists on chicken & waffles, chicken biscuits, cherry beverages, and new flavor profiles for country grits.

“Bringing The Big Biscuit to Columbia is deeply meaningful to me,” said Chad Offerdahl, CEO of The Big Biscuitand a Columbia native. “I grew up here, so seeing our brand come home with such a strong operator team makes this moment incredibly special, personally and professionally.”

