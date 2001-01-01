Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Don't Mess With Breakfast

Welcome to The Big Biscuit, where we offer experienced franchisees in the food and beverage industry a BIG opportunity with a growing brand.

The Big Biscuit, open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, serves a classic all-American breakfast of freshly prepared favorites like BIG buttermilk biscuits, plate-sized pancakes, country benedicts, classic waffles, omelets, and more. We’re known and loved for our Award-Winning biscuits and gravy, Almost Famous fried chicken, genuine hometown hospitality, family-friendly environment, and inclusive atmosphere. There is something for everyone at The Big Biscuit.

Our founding philosophy, that every Guest should have an excellent experience, is fundamental. That’s why at The Big Biscuit, we take the time to know our Guests by name and happily greet them with their first cup of coffee every morning. These established breakfast routines and our commitment to the Big Biscuit experience keep Guests hungry for more.

Solid Numbers & Breakfast Daypart

Our numbers are BIG, and our days are short, with daily operating hours from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

16.97%* - EBITDA

1.6 MM* - AUV

$17.13* - GCA

25.15%* - COGS

*The following information was obtained from the 2025 The Big Biscuit Industries, LLC Franchise Disclosure Document.

An Emerging Brand with Big Opportunities

The Big Biscuit has locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and a majority are corporate-owned. The brand is at the forefront of growth and has proven successful in various urban, suburban, and midmarket markets. Our concept is adaptable to multiple store types: free-standing, end-cap, and in-line, offering our franchisees more choices about their building style and territory preferences. As an established and proven concept with abundant territories, The Big Biscuit offers BIG opportunities for the right franchisee.

Our modern brand, combined with classic All-American offerings, resonates with people and brings together broad demographics for the most cherished meal of the day: breakfast.

As an established and proven concept with abundant territories, the opportunity for franchisee growth is BIG.

Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of one of these states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.

Become A Franchisee

Are you interested in restaurant franchise opportunities with The Big Biscuit? Request information and tell us more about yourself so that we can determine if you are the right fit.