Buffalo’s Cafe Launches Limited-Time Summer Menu Packed with Seasonal Flavor and Hot Deals

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — Buffalo’s Cafe has just debuted its limited time summer menu offerings, complete with grilled classics, chilled cocktails and unbeatable combos. Available now through Aug. 3 at participating locations, guests can enjoy these southern-style menu additions all summer long.

Grilled favorites and refreshing sips collide for the ultimate summer celebration at Buffalo’s Cafe. Guests can dig into the Jr. All American Burger Combo, featuring a ¼ lb patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with the chain’s signature Tumbleweed Chips and a beverage, all for just $11.99. Guests can also enjoy the Chili Cheese Dog Combo for $9.99 – an all-beef dog topped with house-made chili and cheddar jack cheese, plus Tumbleweed Chips and a drink. For just $2 more, guests can also upgrade each beverage option for an ice-cold beer with either combo.

Keep the party going and cool off with Georgia Peach Tea, made with Evan Williams Bourbon, iced tea, lemonade, and peach – or the Strawberry Margarita, a blend of Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, strawberry, sour mix, and finished with a salt rim – perfect for relaxing and unwinding this season.

