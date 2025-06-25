Chili's Debuts New Premium PATRÓN Frozen Margaritas Just in Time for Summer

DALLAS, June 25, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chili's® Grill & Bar is raising the bar with three new, premium frozen choices. Made with PATRÓN Silver tequila, the lineup features something for everyone:

PATRÓN Frozen Marg – Timeless and smooth, Chili's new frozen margarita features PATRÓN Silver, triple sec, lime juice and agave and starts at just $10. Guests can choose to add strawberry, mango, watermelon, blackberry, dragonfruit or even spicy flavor for an added punch.

Flamingo Freeze – This vibrant, pink drink is made by shaking up Tito's® Handmade Vodka with Owen's Prickly Pear, then swirling with PATRÓN Frozen Marg for a sweet sip featuring a popular flavor in the southwest.

Arctic Drift – Featuring a refreshing blend of Malibu® Coconut Rum, pineapple juice and Blue Curaçao, shaken then swirled with PATRÓN Frozen Marg, the Arctic Drift brings in flavors of the tropics, garnished with a lime wedge and maraschino cherry.

These additions also aim to meet Chili's guests' flavor preferences, with more than half[1] of casual dining guests looking for a frozen option to enjoy with their favorite menu items, like the Triple Dipper® or Chili's new Big QP burger.

"As a leader in the margarita space, we saw a big opportunity to elevate and expand our frozen margs to be ones that our guests deserve," said George Felix, Chief Marketing Officer at Chili's Grill & Bar. "At Chili's, margaritas are a core part of who we are – and now we're proud to serve what we believe to be the best frozen margs in the industry. I can't think of a better combination on a hot summer day than our all-new PATRÓN Frozen Marg and a Triple Dipper."

In addition to the margaritas themselves, Chili's has introduced new frozen margarita machines across the U.S., simplifying processes for restaurant teams and ensuring guests receive a perfectly blended and consistently smooth, high-quality PATRÓN margarita.

SOURCE Chili's® Grill & Bar

