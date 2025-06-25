Clean Juice Unleashes New Supercharged Menu With High-protein Smoothies & $6 Lunch Deal

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Clean Juice introduced its newly expanded menu with eight distinct categories, including high-protein performance smoothies, additional toast offerings and two new beverages, Ocean Waves and Pineapple Breeze, available for the summer.

Clean Juice supports guests’ nutritional goals with its new high-protein performance organic smoothies, ranging from 40 to 53 grams each. New flavors include the Recharge One, Evergreen One, Electric One and the Mighty Mocha One. Guests can power up their drinks even further by adding their choice of hemp or whey protein.

“The demand for protein-packed options is higher than ever before, and Clean Juice is listening to customer feedback and responding with innovation,” said BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “Our new menu structure eliminates the guesswork, organizing options by wellness goals, while delivering the protein-forward nutrition our customers crave.”

In addition to more protein-packed options, the menu includes a new category called Just Juice, with simple, pure, certified organic juice options. It also features an expanded gourmet toast menu featuring new Fig & Fire, made with prosciutto, mozzarella, fig jam, ricotta and hot honey, along with other toast options.

The new menu launch also taps into the superfood trend with two limited-time summer beverages. With Pinterest reporting 101% growth in superfood smoothie searches, the Ocean Waves organic smoothie blends almond milk, banana, pineapple, vanilla, chia seeds, blue spirulina and honey with coconut cream. The Pineapple Breeze organic juice combines fresh lemon, pineapple, orange and coconut water.

As part of the new menu launch, Clean Juice has introduced a new lunch special that offers a toast, sandwich or wrap for just $6 with the purchase of any juice or smoothie over 12 ounces, available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at participating locations.

