Gotcha Covered opens new franchise location in Georgia

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Gotcha Covered announced today it has opened a new center in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Gotcha Covered Newnan Peachtree City owner Laura Maniccia grew up in the area and recently moved back to run the business after working in technology, sales and marketing for more than 25 years.

“At Gotcha Covered, we are often looking to further expand into productive markets, and, as a bedroom community of Atlanta, Peachtree City is one of those markets,” said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. “As a native of the area, we know that Laura has her finger on the pulse of this community, and her professional experience will help as she builds her business. Laura will be an asset to the Gotcha Covered brand.”

Maniccia said that after spending several years out of state and working in the corporate world, she was ready for a new chapter and welcomed the opportunity to return to her hometown.

“Gotcha Covered allows me to build something of my own while offering a service that adds value to people’s homes,” she said. “I truly enjoy making people happy by helping them turn their homes into their own personal oasis.”.

